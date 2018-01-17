Latest industry research report on: Global Forensic Technologies Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Forensic technology is the use of advanced technological solutions to retrieve, search and analyze large and complex data sets. This enables end-users to gather information that can be used to address litigation issues, investigations, and requirements in regulatory and financial crime. Much development has been seen in the technologies used in forensic science. These technologies provide effective and reliable results, thus increasing their use in a large number of applications and thereby benefiting the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global forensic technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forensic technologies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of forensic technology products, including instruments, reagents, and kits has been considered.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Forensic Technologies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

LGC

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Other prominent vendors

BioEnable

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Illumina

NetBio

NMS Labs

Neogen

SCIEX

Shimadzu

Market driver

Increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods

Market challenge

Inherent issues in forensic science

Market trend

Growing importance of NGS

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

