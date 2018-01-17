“The Report Global Electric Two-wheelers Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Electric Two-wheelers

Electric two-wheelers are those which are powered by lead acid battery or lithium ion batteries and not by conventional fuels like gasoline. The global electric two-wheelers market includes both electric motorcycles and electric scooters. They are plug-in electric vehicles, which have a certain riding range per charge. The speed of an electric scooter is relatively lesser than that of an electric motorcycle.

Technavios analysts forecast the global electric two-wheelers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric two-wheelers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electric Two-wheelers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Hero Eco

JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE

Yadea Technology Group

Zero Motorcycles

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Other prominent vendors

Alta Motors

Ampere Vehicles

Ather Energy

Bodo Electric Vehicle Group

Bultaco

China Xingyue Group

Currie Technologies

Electrotherm Group

Energica Motor company

Evoke Motorcycles

eZee Kinetics technology

GOVECS

Guangzhou Camqi Electric Vehicle

Hollywood Electrics

Johammer

Lightning Motorcycles

LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Mahindra

Quantya

Sanyang Industry

Victory Motorcycles

Vmoto

YObykes

Market driver

Decreasing EV battery cost

Market challenge

High manufacturing cost

Market trend

Improvements in the battery technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Global electric scooters market

Global electric motorcycles market

PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

Electric two-wheelers market in APAC

Electric two-wheelers market in EMEA

Electric two-wheelers market in Americas

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Improvements in the battery technology

Innovation in electric charging system standards

Increasing popularity of electric off-road motorcycles

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive benchmarking

Other prominent vendors

