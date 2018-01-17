Latest industry research report on: Global E-bike Battery Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
An electric bicycle, also identified as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an electric motor utilized for thrust. There is a great variation of e-bikes available globally, from e-bikes that have a less powered motor to assist the rider’s pedal-force to slightly more powerful e-bikes, which are closer to moped-style. However, all retain the ability to be pedaled by the rider and are therefore not considered as electric motorcycles.
Technavios analysts forecast the global E-bike battery market to grow at a CAGR of 1.01% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global E-bike battery market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global E-bike Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
HK KINGBOPOWER TECHNOLOGY
LG Chem
OptimumNano Energy
SAMSUNG SDI
YOKU Energy
Sunbright Power
Other prominent vendors
AllCell Technologies
BMZ
Coslight India Telecom
Fusion Power Systems
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
Panasonic
Phylion Battery
Melsen Power Technology
ShenzhenTelong Energy Technology
TianJin Lishen Battery
Market driver
Exemption from standard traffic rules and guidelines
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Decline in oil prices
Market challenge
Decline in oil prices
Market trend
Declining Li-ion battery prices
Market trend
Declining Li-ion battery prices
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
