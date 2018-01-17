Latest industry research report on: Global Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Pasta is one of the popular delicacies around the world. In some countries, pasta is also consumed as a staple diet and eaten on a daily basis. The US, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, and Russia were some of the largest pasta producing countries in 2016. Commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers are mainly used to cook various types of pasta uniformly. They either use a gas or electric heat source to boil water quickly. The equipment is also used for thawing pasta from a chilled state.

Technavios analysts forecast the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Electrolux Professional

Frymaster

Middleby Corporation

OFFCAR

Other prominent vendors

Desco USA

Globe Food Equipment

Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

Keating of Chicago

Moffat Group

MVP Group

Nemco Food Equipment

Town Food Service Equipment

Market driver

Need for quick and consistently cooked pasta

Market challenge

Increase in steel prices

Market trend

Growing preference for equipment with improved controls

