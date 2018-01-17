The report on Flexible Packaging by Infinium Global Research analyses the Flexible Packagin g Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Flexible Packaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global flexible Packaging Market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on Global flexible Packaging Market identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the Global flexible Packaging Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the flexible Packaging Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global flexible Packaging Market on the basis of Product type, Material type, Printing technology, and Application

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Product type

Wicketed bags

Gusseted bags

Flat pouches

Stand-up pouches

Rollstock

Wraps

Others

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Material type

Paper

Plastic films

Aluminum foil

Aluminum foil

Bioplastics

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Printing technology

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital printing

Other printing technologies

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Application

Cosmetics & toiletries

Food & beverage

Heathcare

Others

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamäki OYJ

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Others

