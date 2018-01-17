The native support of HEIC on iOS 11 gives owners of available iPhones (iPhone 7 or newer) a chance to use this high efficient image format for photos with less storage occupied. Digiarty Software, a well-versed multimedia software provider, shows its focus on HEIC and enhances WinX MediaTrans to transfer HEIC photos from iPhone to PC stably and quickly.

HEIC is the file extension of images compressed with HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format) standard, which stores still images and image sequences in HEVC encoded videos. Featuring higher compression, HEIC images are encoded in smaller size (half of JPEG) while delivering better quality for capturing a more extended color range to increase photo accuracy. Also, a HEIC file can be a container for multiple images making live photos easy and well.

There are several reasons for users to set HEIC as format for photos: to save storage on iPhone, enhance image quality and edit photos easily. Meanwhile, another requirement happens: to transfer iPhone HEIC photos from to PC for a backup in case unexpected disappearance, mistakenly deleting.

Although HEIC photos will be automatically uploaded to iCloud for a backup if turning on iCloud Photo Library on iPhone, complaints about iCloud limitation (5GB free storage) and error (photos not syncing) can be found in Apple forums and communities. Therefore, Digiarty Develop Team gives an improvement on WinX MediaTrans with the purpose of helping users to flawlessly transfer HEIC photos to PC.

No network needed, WinX MediaTrans only requires users to connect iPhone with PC via a USB cable to export HEIC photos in a few clicks. It enables users to freely select one photo, multiple photos or all photos for syncing. It also brings a superfast and stable photos transfer process without any interruption or data loss.

Tutorial of How to Transfer iPhone HEIC Photos to PC with WinX MediaTrans:

What’s More WinX MediaTrans Can Do:

– Convert HEIC to JPG for viewing or editing on PC or other devices.

– Sync photos, music, videos, e-books, iTunes U, podcast between iPhone & PC.

– Edit music metadata; create playlist, delete music; make iPhone ringtone from songs.

– Convert incompatible music/video format to MP3/AAC/MP4 when adding to iPhone.

– Turn iOS devices as Flash Drive to store any type of files, World, Excel, PPT and more.

Pricing and Availability

WinX MediaTrans is fully compatible with Windows 10 and lower versions and supports iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch powered by iOS 7.0 or later.

Digiarty New Year Savings 2018 is in full swing. Everyone can save 50% to get 2 PCs lifetime license of WinX MediaTrans. For more info:

