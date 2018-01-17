Genome-2018 will throw light on thought provoking topics and recent research in the field of Genomics and Pharmacogenomics. Genome-2018 is a trending conference which brings together efficient academic scientists, super specialists and young researchers, making a perfect platform to gain experience, and evaluate emerging technologies across the globe to discuss about recent advancements in Genome Technologies.Genome 2018 anticipates more than 150 participants around the globe with thought provoking Keynote lectures, Oral and Poster presentations. The attending delegates include Editorial Board Members of related Conference Series Journals.

Conference Series welcomes you to attend the 11th International Conference on Genomics and Pharmacogenomics during September 21-22, 2018. We cordially invite all the participants who are interested in sharing their knowledge and research in the arena of 11th International Conference on Genomics and Pharmacogenomics.The main theme of the conference is “Leading Edge Research and Insights of Genomics and Pharmacogenomics”.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Functional Genomics

• Structural Genomics

• Microbial Genomics

• Next generation sequencing and other techniques

• Biomarkers and Microarrays

• Animal Genetics and Genomics

• Epigenomics and Epigenetics

• Cancer Genomics

• Clinical Genomics

• Genetic Disorders

• Genomic Instability

• Genomic Medicine

• Pharmacogenomics

• Comparative Genomics

• Trends in Genomics and Pharmacogenomics

• Personalized and Regenerative Medicine

• Plant Genomics and Molecular Pharming

• Proteomics

• Gene Editing and Genetic Engineering

• Bioinformatics and Computational Biology