Cell culture refers to the process of growing living cells outside their natural environment, under controlled laboratory conditions of temperature, humidity and nutrition. Cell culture technique is used for a wide variety of applications such as developing model systems for research, studies of cellular structures and functions, stem cell research and genetic engineering. The cell and tissue culture supplies comprise variety of petri-dishes, cell and tissue bioreactors and others. These supplies are widely used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and commercial cell culture laboratories. Cell and tissue supplies permit these companies to perform biological research, wide range of assays and analysis, drug and vaccine manufacturing and pharmaceutical development process conveniently.

The market of Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies can be segmented into:

By Types of Supplies

Cell and Tissue Culture Cylinders

Cell and Tissue Culture Systems & Bioreactors

Cell and Tissue Scrapers & Lifters

Cell and Tissue Spreaders

Tissue Grinders for Cell and Tissue Culture

Petri Dishes

Roller Bottle Culture Apparatus

Serological Pipettes

Syringe Filters

Others

The market of cell and tissue culture supplies is majorly driven by increasing demand of biopharmaceutical and artificial organs globally. Growing importance of cell culture technologies not only in the field of conventional research, but also in the development and production of vital biomolecules and therapeutics would further stimulate the demand of cell culture supplies. In addition, many key players offer large number of product portfolio in order to attract more number of customers. For example, Sigma-Aldrich offers variety of cell culture supplies such as stem tissue engineering, 3D cell proliferation, tissue culture, cell preservation and storage, cell visualization and scale-up cell culture that suffices need of researcher with cell culture application. This factor would in turn increase the utilization of cell culture supplies hence stimulate the market growth. Development of specialty growth media and culture techniques that ensure specificity and availability of high end technology for scaling up cultures is expected to drive the growth of cell culture supplies market. In addition, availability of specialty culture equipment will further boost the uptake of cell culture supplies hence drives the market growth. However, ethical concern over use of animal sources for cell culture will decrease the demand of cell and tissue culture supplies hence hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market of cell and tissue culture supplies. The dominance of North America in this market is seen due to advancement in cell culture tools. In addition, increase in demand for animal component-free media and the rise in demand for automated cell culture systems is further expected to boost the demand of cell culture supplies in North America. Europe is considered as the second largest market of cell and tissue culture supplies. The growth is mainly attributed to increase in demand of cell culture supplies by pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology companies and cell culture researchers in Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate due to development of healthcare and biotechnology infrastructure.

Some of the key players contributing to the global cell and tissue culture supplies include, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., STEMCELL Technologies, Biocompare, Capitol Scientific, Inc., Wheaton Industries, Inc., VWR International, LLC, GE Healthcare Ltd. and others.

