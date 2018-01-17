The featured press release is all about a renowned hotel that provides world-class facilities to all the travelers at great prices.

Every year, millions of tourists visit Ruidoso to explore its beautiful destinations and diverse culture. Some must-see attractions of the place are Ruidoso Downs, Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, Museum of the Horse, Grindstone Lake and Casino Apache. Here, you can also indulge yourself in numerous fun-filled activities such as horseback riding, hiking trails, biking, adventure tours and so on. The place is also known for its wonderful and renowned museum like Museum of Horse, Kenneth Wyatt Galleries, Ruidoso River Museum, LongCoat Fine Art and so on. The good thing is that the village has no dearth of good accommodations where you can stay with great comfort and pleasure during your trip.

However, if you are seeking for the best and affordable Hotels in Ruidoso NM, then you can consider to book our renowned Hotel Ruidoso. Situated in the historic Midtown district of Ruidoso, NM, we provide easy access to most of the major attractions of the place. The best thing is all our rooms are well decorated and well-equipped with the advanced facilities like LCD flat panel television, microwave, full size sofa sleeper, refrigerator, comfortable beds and so on. Being the best hotel Inn of the Mountain of Gods, we also provide choice of hotel room type so that you can reserve a room according to your preference and pocket. During your stay, you can also use our fitness center to continue your exercise regime.

What’s more, we also have an indoor heated swimming pool where you can swim and relax after all day activities in the village. Besides, if you are a big food lover, then you will be happy to know that we also have a fully equipped breakfast area where you can taste delicious and mouth-watering dishes with your family and loved ones. The cherry on the cake is that all our staff members are very friendly and supportive, and in their company, you will surely feel comfortable and happy. So if you are searching for the best hotel near Ruidoso for your fun trip, then simply book a room at our hotel to make your stay delightful.

Contact us –

Hotel Ruidoso

Ruidoso, New Mexico

110 Chase Street, Ruidoso, NM 88345

UNITED STATES

Toll Free Reservations number: +1 866-734-5197

Website – http://hotelruidoso.net/