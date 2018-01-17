Government certified secure mobile communications app continues to lead market with expanded functionality

London, UK, January 16, 2018 – Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has today announced the release of the latest version of Armour Mobile. Armour Mobile, which provides the same easy to use experience as consumer-grade (free) apps but with the benefit of significantly enhanced security, now enables users to switch between Voice and Video and back, mid-call, and introduces new capabilities for managing group chat members and group chat list owners. Unlike other apps, Armour Mobile does not require all users to move to video simultaneously. With Armour Mobile, a single user may switch to video, which can be particularly useful when one caller is on a low bandwidth connection.

David Holman, a director of Armour Communications said: “At our customers request we have upgraded Armour Mobile to provide the option for a participant in a call to select voice or video during a call, giving users maximum flexibility with their communications and we have extended the management features of chat groups. This provides our users with all the great features they see in some consumer-grade apps, but from a known and trusted organisation.”

A government certified solution, Armour Mobile can be downloaded from the app stores and used on company-issued or staff owned devices (BYOD). It is easily deployed and centrally managed either on the Armour secure cloud, or as a full on-premises installation, giving enterprises high security, control and privacy for their corporate data.

Armour Mobile provides secure voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. Using a FIPS-140-2 validated crypto core, Armour Mobile has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is included in the NATO Information Assurance catalogue.

