About Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances
Consumer electronics and home appliances are products intended for everyday use at homes. The market is mainly driven by an increase in labor costs and product innovation in terms of technology, performance, design, and capability. The rising average dual-household incomes of consumers is the primary factor that drives the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India. With the recovery from the economic crisis of 2012, consumers have started investing heavily in products like smart consumer electronics and home appliances.
Technavios analysts forecast the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio’s report, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Electrolux
Haier
LG Electronics
Robert Bosch
SAMSUNG
Whirlpool
Other prominent vendors
Arelik
Fagor America
Hitachi
Hoover Candy Group
iRobot
Koninklijke Philips
Midea Group
Miele & Cie.
Panasonic
Sears Brands
SMEG
Sony
TOSHIBA
Vestel
Market driver
Growth in government initiatives for electronic products
Market challenge
Data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances
Market trend
Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PESTLE Analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Consumer electronics market size & forecast
Home appliances market size & forecast
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STYLE
Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by style
Comparison by style
Freestanding consumer electronics and home appliances market size & forecast
Built-in consumer electronics and home appliances market size & forecast
Market opportunity by style
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by distribution channel
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Other prominent drivers
Market challenges
Other prominent challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances
Adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances
Growing investment in R&D activities
Advent of product localization
