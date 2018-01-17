Market Highlights

The study reveals that 3D animation is trending in media and entertainment sector. The updated animation technology with better features is the 3D animation. 3D animation has many benefits as great visual effects, greater product understanding, superior ability to portray movements, time management, easily grab attention and many more. Growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies is the key driving factor for 3D animation market.

The study indicates that the increase in the use of 3D mapping technology for GPS and navigation is also driving the 3D animation market. It has been observed that the costs for adopting 3D animation technology are presently high, which results as a limitation to the 3D animation market.

3D Animation is a process of developing/creating 3D dimensional moving images in the digital environment. 3D animation has went through many advancements in recent years. The trend towards 3D animation is continuously growing. 3D animation is growing fastest in the media and entertainment industry. 3D animation provides view in different projections and angles making it look lively. The 3D animation engages people visually and thus attracts them. 3D animation trend is growing among game developers and designers. It has been observed that architects and smart classes segment is also expected to show a trend of 3D animation in recent years.

Major Key Players

Autodesk (U.S.),

Image Metrics (U.S.),

Maxon Computer (Germany),

Corel Corporation (Canada),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Pixologic Inc. (U.S.),

SideFx Software (Canada),

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd. (U.K.),

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

The global 3D Animation market is expected to grow at USD ~20.5 Billion by 2022, at ~12% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

3D animation Market Segmentation

The 3D animation Market has been segmented on the basis of software, hardware, service, end-user and region. Looking through the end user segment it has been observed that media and entertainment has shown a substantial increase in 3D animation market and holds the largest market share. Whereas the education and healthcare sectors are expected to show a positive growth in the 3D animation market.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and 3D gaming applications is responsible for the growth of 3D animation market. Apart from it many governments are taking initiatives in the field of 3D animation.

On geographic basis, 3D animation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the 3D animation market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest rate in the 3D animation market. Study shows that European region has a positive growth in the 3D animation market.

As per a recent news, the Creative Industries Education and Employment Programme (CIEEP) has launched a project which seeks to train 150 young people annually for the global US$230-billion animation industry in Jamaica.

