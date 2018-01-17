This report studies the Energy Storage for Microgrids market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Energy Storage for Microgrids market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Energy Storage for Microgrids market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Storage for Microgrids. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Energy Storage for Microgrids in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Energy Storage for Microgrids market, including
ABB
NGK Group
AEG
Imergy
SolarCity
SAMSUNG SDI
ZEN
NEC
OutBack
Saft
The AES Corporation
EOS
S&C Electric Company
Absolute Renewable Energy (UK) Ltd
Princeton
GE
Ampard
A123 Energy Solutions
Aquion Energy
EnStorage
Moixa
ZBB Energy
Younicos.
On the basis of product, the Energy Storage for Microgrids market is primarily split into
Pumped Storage
CAES
Flywheel Energy Storage
SMES
Battery Energy Storage
Super Capacitor Energy Storage
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Military Base Microgrids
Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Microgrids
Other
Table of Contents
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Overview
2.1 Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Overview
2.2 Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pumped Storage
2.2.2 CAES
2.2.3 Flywheel Energy Storage
2.2.4 SMES
2.2.5 Battery Energy Storage
2.2.6 Super Capacitor Energy Storage
2.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
10 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast
10.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)
10.1.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.1.2 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast
10.1.1 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.2.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Regions
10.3.1 North America Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Europe Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.4 South America Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.4 Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Type
10.4.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
10.4.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
10.5 Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Application
10.5.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
10.5.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
