According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Intraoperative Imaging Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the intraoperative imaging market was valued at USD 2,136.4 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2,820.4 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Intraoperative systems are used in image-guided surgeries. Pre-operative images often turn out to be less precise during surgical procedure as the surgery target often tend to shift from place during operation. Intraoperative imaging proves useful during surgical procedures as they deliver real-time images of the surgery thus locating the exact position of target; hence assisting precise monitoring and control of surgical procedure. Intraoperative imaging is a relatively new concept and has since found wide adoption in neurosurgical procedures.

This study analyzes the intraoperative imaging market for imaging types such as intraoperative computed tomography (CT), intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and intraoperative ultrasound modalities. Intraoperative imaging with MRI guidance is gaining widespread popularity due to offered advantages such as assistance in more precise tumor and tissue removal, high quality monitoring and control over procedure, and delivering the best possible surgical outcome. Intraoperative imaging finds highest application in neurosurgeries.

Further technological development and cost containment of these devices is anticipated to result in more investments by device manufacturers and thus adoption in hospitals.

Based on geographic distribution, this market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. North America and Europe together capture more than half of the global market in 2015. Their dominance is anticipated to continue through 2015. Government investments, large-scale research and development activities and clinical studies are the major factors that drive the intraoperative imaging market in these regions.

