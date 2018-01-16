Market Scenario

The key drivers for the growth of the green building materials market are increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and government supportive policies. The green building material market is augmented due to its features such as low maintenance cost, low operating cost and low water requirements. The green building materials are widely used in health care, residential, commercial and infrastructure industries. Health care industry by application contributes highest to the overall growth of the market. Insulation and roofing segment by end-use contributes largely to the market. North-America contributes highest to the market, majorly due to increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental and economic benefits. The global green building materials market size was valued at around USD 158 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 245 Billion at CAGR of 17% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Green Building Materials Market

North-America is the largest market for green building materials, followed by Asia-Pacific. The reason is attributed to the growing need of energy saving construction buildings, government & non-government regulations for energy efficiency practices and increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental & economic benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand fastest over the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of global Green Building Materials Market report include- Alumasc Group plc., Bauder Ltd., Wienerberger AG, Binderholz GmbH, Homasote Company, CertainTeed Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd., RedBuilt LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Forbo International SA, Kingspan Limited, Lafarge Company, BASF SE, and Owens Corning.

The report for Global Green Building Materials Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

