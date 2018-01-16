Wind Turbine industry valued approximately USD 79.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2017 2025. The growing prices of nonrenewable energy sources is the major driving factor in the market. Additionally, supportive government frameworks and rising need for electricity is also likely to drive the demand in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:

Equipment:

Turbine Blade

Electricity Generator

Wind Mill Tower

Control Equipment

EndUse

Industrial

Household

Corporate

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year — 2015

Base year — 2016

Forecast period — 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are;

Aeolos Wind Turbine Ltd.,

Aeronautica Windpow,

Enercon GMBH,

GE Turbine,

Nordex SE,

Vergnet SA,

Windflow Technology Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.,

Dewind Co.

key players in the market are actively looking to reduce cost of manufacturing. For instance, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Wind Power A/S, and Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica have shifted their units in the developing countries such as China and India to attain less cost of manufacturing.

Target Audience of the Wind Turbine Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

ValueAdded Resellers VARs

Thirdparty knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Wind Turbine market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days postconfirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

