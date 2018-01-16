The report on global wind energy foundation market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the wind energy foundation market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global wind energy foundation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx.x % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wind energy foundation market covers segments such as foundation type. The foundation type segments include space frame tri-pile, space frame-tripod, monopile, gravity based structure and space frame-jacket.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wind energy foundation market such as,Suzlon Group, OWEC Tower AS, SWAY AS, Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC, Blue H Engineering B.V., Ramboll Group, Bladt Industries A/S, MT Højgaard, Principle Power, Inc., and Fugro Renewable Services.

