Sihanoukville joins Siem Reap in the movement to promote and instil appreciation for yoga in Cambodia. Sihanoukville’s premier yoga centre Vagabond Temple helps further the cause.

[CAMBODIA, 01/16/2018] — The movement to promote Cambodia as a yoga destination began in 2015. It presented an opportunity for organisations such as Vagabond Temple to enlighten locals and tourists about deeper awareness, and eventually, foster a collective appreciation for yoga in Cambodia.

India and Thailand have long been recognised as Asia’s top destinations for yoga enthusiasts. Within recent years, the growing market has paved the way for Cambodia to emerge as another Asian tourist attraction for yoga practitioners from all other parts of the world.

Vagabond Temple, a centre for spiritual healing located in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, is one of the few yoga centres that helped further this movement.

Siem Reap and Sihanoukville Championing the Movement

Being one of Cambodia’s most popular locales, Siem Reap is a frontrunner in the movement to promote yoga in the country. Sihanoukville, the capital of Sihanoukville Province and one of the nation’s premier beach towns, joins the cause.

The town’s most prominent yoga destination is Vagabond Temple, a healing centre that focuses on creating a “rejuvenating and transformative experience”.

The Yoga Experience in Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple is founded and run by Kobi and Pazit, who believe that yoga is a way to raise consciousness and instil inner harmony. Their principle pulls away from the Western idea of yoga as a means to “stay fit”.

The retreats offered by Vagabond Temple can last between five days to two months. The programs include a full daily schedule of yoga and meditation classes, vegan meals, accommodation, full use of house facilities, and the support of a spiritual community.

The participants learn the application of yoga in exploring the different parts of their consciousness, as well as acquiring compassion and self-awareness.

Vagabond Temple, along with the local communities in Sihanoukville and Siem Reap, promotes not only holistic wellness, but also an appreciation of yoga as a discipline, a belief, and a practice.

About Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple was founded by yoga and meditation practitioners Kobi and Pazit. The centre incorporates a wide range of yoga and meditation styles and principles from various multiple western and eastern disciplines. The Temple is located in the town of Kep in Sihanoukville, creating a peaceful community that inspires growth, healing and wellness.

For more information about the centre, visit http://www.vagabondtemple.com.