Vaciniti Media partners with Sportradar to create 2660 Football Teams Mobile Identities in 85 countries.

Dorin Zaharia, President, European Operations for Vaciniti Media Inc., is thrilled to announce that Vaciniti Media Inc. has signed an agreement with Sportradar to supply to Vaciniti, sports data from live matches, for European Football federations and leagues and teams.

Sportradar is the largest supplier of sports data in the world, covering 40 sports, 800 leagues and 400,000 annual events.

Vaciniti Media Inc. is soon to become the largest supplier of football team apps in the world. Vaciniti Media, in partnership with Microsoft, manages a Platform as a Service, a cloud based solution for sports teams to promote, engage and reward their loyal fans through the teams very own dedicated team app!

“We supply a unique tool for federations that can help their teams design, deploy and manage their mobile engagement! These critical mobile engagement tools enable teams to get to know their fan base intimately and also engage their fans to enjoy a superior all around fan experience” comments Mr. Zaharia.

“Deutsche Telecom, parent company for T Mobile estimates there will be 20 billion smart phone users worldwide by 2020. Mobile engagement is not the future, it is NOW! Our agreement with Sportradar will allow Vaciniti to be at the forefront of that phenomenon! We look forward a long and rewarding partnership!” Tim Fesik CEO Vaciniti Media Inc.

About Vaciniti Media Inc: with its head office in Road Town, British Virgin Island and development offices in Varna Bulgaria, Vaciniti Media Inc has developed a Platform as a Service (PaaS) which runs on the Microsoft Azure Infrastructure. This platform has been customized to be offered to Football Teams globally, to help them design and manage a Mobile Application that can be used to engage their fans and reward their sponsors.

About Sportradar: Sportradar is the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities.

Partnering with the likes of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) as their official data partner, we have provided numerous rights holders with the tools and services to unlock the full power and impact of their data. Besides being a market leading company in the sports betting and media industries, Sportradar also operates a unique Fraud Detection System (FDS) which is relied upon by law enforcement agencies as well as several sports federations, including World Rugby, the ICC and UEFA.

More than 1,000 businesses in over 80 countries rely on Sportradar’s data depth and quality services in their daily business. Headquartered in Switzerland, Sportradar has offices in 34 other cities and employs over 1,700 highly experienced staff worldwide.