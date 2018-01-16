Water plays an important role in the paper manufacturing process. It help fibers to flow from the apparatus which then de-fibers the wood pulp down to the manufacturing wire. The flow of water can be recycled due to technological developments. The remaining waste such as bacteria, fungi, yeast, and algae in pipes and tanks gives rise to a viscous deposit commonly known as “slime.” Slime causes issues such as soiling and breakage of continuous sheet of paper. In many cases, slime results in delay in the paper manufacturing process, thereby causing economic losses.

Decrease in water consumption, increase in usage of secondary fibers & surface water, rise in usage of higher levels of filler, increase in chemical addition, faster running machines, and manufacturing under alkaline and neutral conditions have augmented the problems of deposit formulation in the paper manufacturing process. Various biocidal agents such as sodium chlorophenate, phenates, and mercurial compounds are used to control slime. These controlling agents provide temporary control over slime formulation. Biocidal agents have started resulted in water pollution, which is a major environmental concern.

Based on type, the slime control agents market can be segregated into chlorine dioxide, fuzzicide, sodium chlorophenate, phenates, and mercurial compounds. Chlorine dioxide is used as major slime controlling agent for water treatment at paper mills. It is also used in pulp bleaching. Chlorine dioxide possesses bactericidal, algaecide, and fungicidal properties. Manufactures of pulp and paper use chlorine dioxide effectively as slime control agent. The use of slime control agents allows to keep the plant area effectively clean even at low dosages to reduce production downtimes without affecting the AOX content in paper and wastewater. Slime control agents act as bleaching agents, without altering the pulp mechanical properties, in the treatment of pulp.

Innovation and technological development have led to the development of new inorganic slime control agent named fuzzicide, which possesses significant antimicrobial properties designed for paper mills. The effects of fuzzicide are achieved through the reaction of an organic compound with high antimicrobial activity. Fuzzicide is an innovative slime control agent with high resistance to bacteria, fungi, and yeast. It is eco-friendly and safe. This agent has been verified to have no effect on papermaking chemicals such as dyes.

Based on application, the slime control agents market can be divided into paper mills, pulp bleaching, and cooling water systems. Cooling water systems, especially open recirculating systems, are exposed to sunlight and air. This causes the growth of algae, fungi, and bacteria on surfaces. Microbial growth on the surface leads to a foul smell, which can adversely affect equipment performance, and promote metal corrosion and wood deterioration. The usage of slime control agents helps maintain the quality of water with minimal contamination.

