When a marriage ends, what are the options? Do the couple go straight out and consult a divorce solicitor? Do they petition the court and get the ball rolling for the legal dissolution of the marriage contract? Are there other avenues available to them?

In England and Wales, there must be grounds for divorce. These are: Adultery, unreasonable behaviour, desertion for more than two years, separation for more than two years with both parties agreeing to divorce or separation for more than five years – only one party needs to apply.

Going through the full court proceedings isn't the only option. A judicial separation recognises that a relationship has ended, but it doesn't dissolve the marriage. Assets can still be divided, and it doesn't give the partners the right to inherit from each other. It can be quicker than going through full divorce proceedings and there is no need to show that the relationship has irretrievably broken down.

Every divorce case is personal and unique, and there are many aspects to take into consideration:

● Have the couple been living apart and for how long?

● Do they have children under 18?

● Do any other family members act as guardians or caregivers for the children, such as grandparents?

● Do they share a home or other financial assets?

● Are they on good terms or in dispute?

● Is there any evidence of domestic violence?

All this information can support clients to find the separation option that is right for them.