Car owners face countless inconveniences when their vehicles have issues that require several days of in-shop repairs. This isn’t a problem for the customers of Colorado’s Pickering’s Auto Service.

[ARVADA, 1/16/2018] – Pickering’s Auto Service goes the extra mile in ensuring its customers experience as little inconvenience as possible when their cars undergo repairs. The service center offers its customers rental vehicles at affordable prices.

Automobile Dependency

Urban sprawls are growing ever larger even as the national economy fluctuates. The growing populations of capital cities are the main driving force, along with the rising rate of entrepreneurship among locals and migrants.

While this is a positive development for the economy, it creates problems for residents. As urban sprawls widen and distances between key areas and establishments grow, owning a car becomes more of a need than a luxury.

This is especially true in Colorado. In fact, TRIP, the national non-profit organization dedicated to transportation, reported that the vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in the state rose by 22% from 2000-2015. Nationally, the US Department of Transportation revealed that VMT on the road experienced a 1.2% increase in October 2017 when compared to the same month last year.

Among the implications of these data is that people now travel longer to go to work or do errands and leisure activities; and for car owners, driving around the city factors heavily into their daily routines. It becomes highly inconvenient, therefore, when their cars break down and must undergo repairs for one or more days.

For this reason, Pickering’s Auto Service extends its services to car rentals for auto repair customers.

Alleviating the Inconvenience of Being Carless

Pickering’s Auto Service realizes that many of its customers are daily drivers who then have to find ways to go to work or get their children to school on time. With its rental service, the company alleviates this difficulty. At $20 a day, customers can stick to their regular routines and experience little to zero disruption to their schedules.

“At Pickering’s Auto Service, we’re committed to making it easy for our valued customers to keep moving while we take care of their vehicle,” its website says.

About Pickering’s Auto Service

Pickering’s Auto Service provides a wide range of auto services in Arvada and Lakewood, Colorado. Its team of experienced mechanics performs vehicle inspections, fluid and electrical services, factory scheduled maintenance, and emissions repair. Besides car rentals, the service center also offers a towing service, 3-year warranties, and financing options.

