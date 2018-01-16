An electrical connector is device that joins electrical terminations to form a circuit. Electrical connectors consists of plugs (male-ended) and jacks (female-ended). Automotive connectors form connection in a vehicle similar to connection of blood vessels in a human body.

Automotive connectors are of two types: sealed and un-sealed. Majority of sealed connectors are used in engine compartments and un-sealed connectors are used inside vehicles. Wire to wire connection connects two terminal wires to form a circuit. In wire to board connectors, the electrical connections through wire terminals are inserted into the printed circuit boards (PCB) and a circuit is made. A board-to-board connector is used to connect PCBs and other electric components. Each terminal of a board-to-board connector is connected to a PCB.

On the basis of connection type, the market is segmented into wire to wire connection, wire to board connection and board to board connection. By system type, the market is segmented into sealed connector system and un-sealed connector system. By vehicle type, the market is classified into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is a major market for automotive connectors. The U.S is the largest market in North America and is the second largest automotive market in the world. Canada and Mexico are other significant markets in this region. Europe is another major market for automotive connectors. Germany is a prominent market and is also the largest automotive market in Europe. In Germany, Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) cooperation standard is developed among automakers and other stake holders to develop plastic optical fiber (POF) technology in the automotive sector. This is anticipated to increase demand for automotive connectors in Germany and Europe. The U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Netherlands are other significant markets in this region. Asia Pacific is one of the largest automotive connectors market in the world. China is a major market in this region and is the largest global automotive market. Japan, South Korea, India and Australia are other significant markets in this region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are other major automotive connectors market in the world. Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina are major countries in the above regions. Currently, Brazil is in recession which is expected to be over by 2017.

Rising demand for automotive safety requires sophisticated automotive sensors which are anticipated to increase demand for automotive connectors. The percentage share of electronics is rising as a share of vehicle components. Rising demand for electronics is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive connectors. Most of the electrical connections in a car are made of copper cables. Recently, designers have started to replace copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to increase data transmission, reduce vehicle weight, and increase design flexibility. POF requires sophisticated automotive connectors. Rising demand for POF in the automotive industry is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive connectors. A major opportunity in automotive connectors is the increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles across the world. Major automotive manufacturers intend to produce increasing number of electric vehicles.

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms operating in the automotive connectors market are Amphenol (the U.S), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Hirose Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd (Japan), Molex (the U.S), ERNI International AG (Switzerland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), and China Auto Electronics Group Limited (China).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.