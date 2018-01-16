A disc brake is a type of brake which consists of a disc rotor which rotates together with the wheel and the stationary brake caliper assemble which is equipped with brake pads. Disc brakes offer benefits such as optimal operation without the need of additional expenses for adjustment and cleaning, less cooling time and overall capacity. In comparison to drum brakes, disc brakes provide better stopping performance, as the disc is cooled readily. Consequently, disc brakes are less prone to brake fade cased by overheating of brake components and they recover quickly from immersion. Thus, auto manufacturers are growingly deploying disc brakes in vehicles owing to enhanced riding experience and increasing demand for safety. Disc brakes offer more controlled and shorter braking distance irrespective of the road conditions, thereby ensuring the safety of the occupants.

Increasing awareness of safety regulations, which is in turn resulting in rising demand for better technologies in braking systems, is primarily driving the growth of the automotive disc brakes market globally. Further, stringent government regulations on stopping distance requirement, specifically in the developed countries such as, the U.S. are strongly bolstering the growth of the global market. Additionally, rising demand for two wheelers, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles along with the strict government mandates for improving vehicle safety globally has been positively impacting the growth of the automotive disc brakes market. The global market is witnessing the advent of advanced technological developments such as electric-mechanical systems and boosters. Such advancements are set to offer potential growth opportunities to the automotive disc brakes market during the forecast period from 2017-2025.

The global automotive disc brake market has been segmented on the basis of type into opposed piston type disc brake and floating caliper type disc brake. Many passenger cars use the floating caliper design disc brake, due to its low weight and simplicity properties which result in achieving lower manufacturing costs. Thus, the floating caliper type disc brake segment is expected to hold a higher share of the global market during the forecast period. In addition the market has been segregated in terms of material type into, cast iron, aluminum, stainless steel and others. Cast iron is the most widely used material for manufacturing disc brakes, owing to the benefits associated with this material including, low cost, thermal stability, good friction properties and relative ease of manufacturing. Disc brakes made of cast iron are thus expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global market has also been segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). The growing demand of automotive disc brakes in passenger cars can be primarily attributed to the increased sales of these vehicles when compared to LCVs and HCVs. The global automotive disc brake market has been further classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The global automotive disc brake market report is inclusive of the market share analysis of the key industry players and the report also offers a strategic overview of their market positioning, product offerings, financials, business strategies and recent developments. The market appears to be highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of several vendors. Thus, the key players in the market are strongly focusing on innovations and new product development in order to maintain their position and sustain in the competitive scenario. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive disc brake market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Continental AG, Brembo S.p.A. Knorr-Bremse, ZF TRW, Haldex Group, Nissin Kogyoa Co., Ltd and Mando Corporation among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.