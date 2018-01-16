LiDAR Market
Global LiDAR Market industry valued approximately USD 490 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 20172025. The rising usage of drones for various purposes and upliftment from government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR for different governmental activities like flood relief and management are driving this industry’s growth. Also, the capability of drones in automation and delivery sectors are making the key manufacturers expend in drone research.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:
Component
Laser Scanners
Navigation
Positioning System
Product
Aerial LiDAR
Groundbased LiDAR
UAV LiDAR
Solid State LiDAR
Download free sample PDF of this report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/lidar-market-100
Application
Corridor Mapping
Engineering
Environment
Metereology
ADAS
Driverless Cars
Service
Aerial Surveying
Asset Management
GIS Service
GroundBased Surveying
Regions
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Browse full report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/lidar-market-100
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows
Historical year — 2015
Base year — 2016
Forecast period — 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging Inc. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by product differentiation.
Target Audience of the LiDAR Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
ValueAdded Resellers VARs
Thirdparty knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Please note that owing to the criticality of the LiDAR Market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days postconfirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.1.1. Data Mining
1.1.2. Analysis
1.1.3. Market Estimation
1.1.4. Validation
1.1.5. Publishing
1.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global LiDAR Market Definition & Scope
2.1. Objective of The Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of The Study
2.4. Years Considered for The Study
2.5. Currency Conversion Rates
2.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 20152025 USD Billion/Million
Chapter 4. Global LiDAR Industry Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global LiDAR Market by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. LiDAR Market, Sub Segment Analysis
If You Have Any Question Related To This Report Contact Us @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/enquire-now/lidar-market-100
Contact Us:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001, United States
Int’l: +1(212)-634–4884 / +1(646)-781–7170
Fax: +1(212)-634–4885
help@grandresearchstore.com
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store
Recent Comments