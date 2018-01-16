Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, Li-Fi market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factors driving the Li-Fi market is the increasing adoption of energy efficient solutions and growing demand for high speed data transfer rates.

The global Li-Fi market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the Li-Fi market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of Li-Fi market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like General Electric and Philips in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Growing adoption of energy efficient solutions is another major factor driving the growth of Li-Fi market in the region. Growing demand for innovations and improved style of living among people are other factors driving the growth of Li-Fi market in the region.

Major companies like General Electric and Philips are investing into Li-Fi market due to increasing number of internet users and growing demand for high speed data transmission. Other companies like LightBee and Velmenni are coming up with innovative solutions to drive the growth of Li-Fi market. LightBee implies automotive control access and Car2car communications modules associated with the vehicle led lights and the vehicle unit control or other vehicle led car. So wireless communication can be established by means of LED light for security distance purposes, reporting car to car traffic incidents, or simply as a personal garage control access. Whereas, Oledcomm is a leading provider of Li-Fi network interface devices enabling high-speed wireless data communication using the LED lighting network. They design and manufacture Li-Fi router solutions for LED based lighting systems.

Major Key Players

General Electric Co. (U.S.),

ByteLight, Inc. (U.S.),

Panasonic Corp. (Japan),

pureLiFi Ltd. (U.K.),

LightPointe Communications, Inc. (U.S.),

Plaintree Systems Inc. (Canada),

Fsona Systems Corporation (U.K.),

Trimble Hungary Kft. (Hungary),

Outstanding Technology Corp. (Japan),

IBSENtelecom (Norway)

The global Li-Fi market is expected to grow at approx. USD 51 Billion by 2023, at 70% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Li-Fi is an emerging technology similar to Wi-Fi, with a speed of 224 gigabytes per second that is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi service. The prevailing benefit of light emitting diode is fuelling the light fidelity market. The data transmit changes are so fast, that it cannot be viewed through human eye and is capable of sending all kinds of data that includes audio, video and broadband at a speed of 1Gb/s than 150mb/s for Wi-Fi. Li-Fi signal travel through narrow focus beams and does not pass through walls. Factors such as low power consumption and high durability is increasing the usage of LED lighting system in LI-FI.

Li-Fi Market Segmentation

The Li-Fi market has been segmented on the basis of component, application and end user. The end user segment is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, education, transportation, consumer electronics, retail and government. Out of which, the retail segment has generated the highest revenue and is also expected to dominate the Li-Fi market. This owing to the factor that L-Fi is used for indoor positioning systems. It can help to track consumer behavior and other consumer patterns which will help the retailers to maintain precise data about the customers and can provide them with their needs.

North America region holds the largest market share of global Li-Fi market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The market in North America region is mainly dominated by the U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for energy efficient devices and increasing demand for high speed communication in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies and provides better connectivity.

