Market Highlights:

The laser weapons is expected to revolutionize the current defence warfare. Although many of such weapons are still in their development phase, this will enable new offensive and defensive strategies for a wide range of targets. These non-nuclear weapons provide tactical options that did not exist decades ago with nuclear high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) weapons. These laser weapons are categorized into lethal and non-lethal weapons, which cause skin damage, eye injuries, and even death.

The global laser defence eyewear market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for laser defence eyewear for airline pilots, higher use in industrial arena and paced up development of laser weapons. The laser defence eyewear market has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as high power laser weapons, low-grade commercial laser defence eyewear and stringent regulatory norms.

The increasing threats of extremist attacks and subsequent use of leathal weapons would drive the growth of the market. Usage of laser defence eyewear would increase with the growing use of laser in industrial and commercial applications. Before the purchase of laser defence eyewear, the major crieteria are clarity of vision, comfort, durability and resistance and filtering capacity.

The market will further experience huge growth opportunities with emergence of stylish and comfortable laser defence eyewear, integration of laser defence eyewear in helmet and introduction of day-and-night use laser defence eyewear.

Major Key Players

Gentex Corporation (U.S.),

Honeywell (U.S.),

ESS Eye Pro (U.S.),

NoIR LaserShields (U.S.),

Laser Safety Industries (U.S.),

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (MTI) (Canada),

PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises (U.S.),

Revision Military (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis

The global Laser Defense Eyewear Market has been analyzed based on applications and regions.

On the basis of applications, the global laser defense eyewear market has been segmented as civil and military. Military segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. Military includes the homeland security forces, military forces, and paramilitary forces. The advanced laser weapons have replaced the conventional guns and revolvers in the modern battlefield. These laser weapons are lethal, as they are capable of damaging one’s eyes and skin and also result in death. The increasing number of laser attacks has drawn attention toward upgrading and enhancing of defensive equipment and strengthening armed forces to combat internal and external threats. In some countries, the military police and the armed troops make use of lethal weapons and noxious substances such as flesh-burning Maglite laser, Styrofoam napalm, bleach bomb, and squirt gun flamethrower to suppress enemy units. Moreover, the evolution of advanced laser weapons such as Personal halting and stimulation response (PHASR) rifle and pulsed energy projectile (PEP) has brought in a new age of battlefield tactics.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global laser defense eyewear market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global laser defense eyewear market by its application and region.

