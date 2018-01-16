Specialty chemicals company LANXESS globally increases the prices by up to 20 percent with immediate effect for selected products of its solvent dyes portfolio marketed under the brand names Macrolex and Ceres. The price adjustments predominantly affect solvent dyes used in the plastics and automotive industries. This measure is necessary due to the current market situation, significantly higher raw material costs and rising costs for environment, health and safety as well as maintenance.

Macrolex and Ceres solvent dyes for plastics are characterized by high heat stability, good lightfastness and weather resistance, high color strength and outstanding brilliance. The dyes are ideally suited for the coloration of amorphous thermoplastics such as PS, PC, PMMA and PET. With the Macrolex range of soluble organic dyes, LANXESS provides an innovative coloring technology for plastics that combines excellent dyeing properties and processability as well as compliance with high ecological standards.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.7 billion in 2016 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 75 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) and FTSE4Good.

