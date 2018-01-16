House of Hiranandani launches residential plots in Thaiyur

Chennai, January 16, 2018: House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate, developing iconic integrated communities in India, is pleased to announce the launch of residential plots in Thaiyur. Strategically located on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), this project gives customers a chance to own a piece of land in this high growth corridor of Chennai, along with the convenience of designing a living space as per their vision. The project is registered under RERA and approved by DTCP & MLPA.

The company is launching this project under its new brand identity “Loftline”, created to focus exclusively on plotted developments and aspirational homes in India. This launch comes close on the heels of the success achieved by House of Hiranandani for a similar development in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. It hopes to replicate the same given the potential in this micro-market and initial response suggests that it might surpass its expectations.

The plots in Thaiyur are available in various configurations ranging from 1400 sq ft to 2400 sq ft and are competitively priced from Rs 25 lakhs onwards thereby catering to a wider audience. The project will have facilities like blacktop road with street lighting, surface storm water drainage, water supply network, underground water pump, concealed sewer line & provision for power supply.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mirkar, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, House of Hiranandani said, “Our aim has been to maintain a diversified portfolio ranging from plotted developments to integrated communities across India and this is a step in that direction. The end-user demand for such projects is high across the country, a trend that is expected to gain further momentum in the near future. Thaiyur is an ideal location for those who want to build their dream house as per their tastes and preferences. Since this region is expected to witness rapid developments in the future there is significant scope for capital appreciation in this project.”

Thaiyur provides easy connectivity to business districts and is in close proximity to leading educational, healthcare and entertainment centers. Our project presents the best opportunity for customers to benefit from the overall development here and build their dream homes as per their convenience.

About House of Hiranandani

Since inception into the urbane terrains of India, House of Hiranandani has altered the way living spaces are designed, thereby transforming the ethos and aesthetics of real estate in India. Pillared by a unique approach to designing and planning, the company invest heavily in research and development ensuring that each of it’s developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine value engineering and design. The buildings and supporting infrastructure are designed to ensure low maintenance, yet add value to the lives of our residents. The selection of materials is robust to ensure longevity and is passed only after stringent quality checks. Today, House of Hiranandani has carved a niche for itself and is synonymous with innovation, transparency, quality construction, superior design and customer satisfaction.

House of Hiranandani has a national presence with projects in Mumbai (Hiranandani Gardens – Powai, Hiranandani Meadows-Thane, Hiranandani Estate- Thane, Hiranandani Business Park – Powai & Thane), Bengaluru (Hebbal, Devanahalli & Bannerghatta), Chennai (OMR & Thaiyur) and Hyderabad (Shankarpally).

