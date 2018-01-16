A growing number of companies are increasingly focusing on workplace safety and health. Hence, adoption of various personal protection equipment along with a focus on workers safety training program is also increasing. Companies involved in mining, construction, oil & gas and other activities are focusing on adopting advanced head protection equipment to minimize head injuries. Moreover, stringent regulations in various countries are also enforcing the use of safety helmets across different sectors.

With advancement in technologies, most of the companies have started moving towards adopting sensors and connectivity to yield benefits, not only through the data obtained but also by providing safety and cost saving through preventing accidents. Hence, manufacturers have also started producing head protection equipment equipped with sensors and other technologies that can measure and provide data and at the same time provide protection to the individual, thereby avoiding tragic situations.

The report also provides a profile of key players in the global head protection equipment market such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Uvex Group, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Centurion Safety EU, Pinnacle Protection Enterprises, Cintas Corporation, and Bullard.

Global Head Protection Equipment Market to Witness Moderate Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

As per the latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global head protection equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth, expanding at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 6,841.3 million revenue by the end of 2026.

The global head protection equipment market is segmented into product type, sales channel, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market includes class A helmet, class B helmet, and class C helmet. Among these, class B helmet is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. Based on sales channel, the segmentation includes distributors and direct (B2B) sales. Head protection equipment sales through direct (B2B) sales is expected to be highest during the forecast period 2017-2026.

By application, the manufacturing sector is expected to witness strong growth in the global head protection equipment market. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Europe is expected to remain dominant in the global head protection equipment market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Increasing Focus on Development of Helmets Equipped with Sensors to Provide Safety and Efficiency

Integrating digital functions in various personal protective equipment is on a rise and it is also giving a boost to the completely new product concept. Along with other personal protection equipment, manufacturers are building head protection equipment with sensors in it. Enhancing existing safety functions, these sensors in head protection equipment also provides connectivity to interact with another person. To enhance safety, sensors that can evaluate the situation and detect collisions are also being integrated into helmets.

The concept of smart helmet is transforming the way work is being carried in a challenging environment. Sensor-equipped helmets are also gaining popularity in the defense sector. Sensors monitoring and recording force of the pressure and accelerations due to head movements or impacts are being integrated into the helmets. The biggest challenge various industries are facing is engineering safety. Hence, the adoption of smart helmets is rising to eliminate operational complexity, improve industrial workplace and increase productivity. Manufacturers are also adding cameras and advanced audio system to the helmets to provide better connectivity. Head protection equipment that are resistant to wide range of environmental conditions are also being focused on. Smart helmets with sensors monitoring health of the users are also helping to improve condition of workers under the complex working environment.