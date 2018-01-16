A new comprehensive study based on bulgur titled “Global Market Study on Bulgur: Online Retail Indirect Distribution Channel Segment to Grow at a Relatively High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017-2025” has been submitted to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The insightful report focuses on the global bulgur market, analyzing its past trends and future prospects from 2017 to 2025.

According to the report, the global bulgur market is estimated to generate US$ 1.3 Bn in value by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The comprehensive report begins with an executive summary providing key information regarding market statistics and analysis. The section covers market definition, market taxonomy, overview of turkey bulgur production in 2016, bulgur trade scenario, global organic market overview, global organic land use and benefits of organic food & beverages. In this section, the readers will also find details of top ten countries per capita that have high consumption of organic food.

The report studies market dynamics of global bulgur market and examines drivers and restraints impacting growth of the global bulgur market. The market dynamics section covers macroeconomic factors, opportunity analysis and pricing analysis. According to the report, the rising penetration of organic food, changing lifestyle and emergence of online retail and modern trade are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global bulgur market.

The in-depth analysis of global bulgur market has been divided into various segments that are nature, product type, end use, distribution channels and region. All the segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide 360 degree view of global bulgur market. The nature segment has been divided into two sub-segments — conventional and organic. The product type segment is bifurcated into whole/coarse bulgur and fine bulgur. The end use segment is categorized into household and HORECA. The distribution channel segment is sub-segmented into direct and indirect (modern trade, convenience stores and online retail).

The research methodology of the global bulgur market report offers key insights based on global as well as regional trends that will shape the market during the assessment period. According to the report analysis, the indirect segment is highly lucrative and expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The report also says that the indirect segment is expected generate a value of US$ 1 Bn by 2025. Overall, the report is a holistic piece of information, offering readers detailed insights on the likely future direction of the global bulgur market.

