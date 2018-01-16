The recently published report titled Global Biological Pesticide Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Biological Pesticide Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Biological Pesticide Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Biological Pesticide Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Biological Pesticide Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Biological Pesticide Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Table of Contents

Global Biological Pesticide Sales Market Report 2018

1 Biological Pesticide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Pesticide

1.2 Classification of Biological Pesticide by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Biological Pesticide Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Biological Pesticide Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Botanical Pesticide

1.2.4 Zooid Pesticide

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Biological Pesticide Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Forestry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Biological Pesticide Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biological Pesticide Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Biological Pesticide Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Biological Pesticide (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Biological Pesticide Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Biological Pesticide Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Biological Pesticide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Biological Pesticide (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Biological Pesticide (Volume) by Application

3 United States Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India Biological Pesticide (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Biological Pesticide Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India Biological Pesticide Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India Biological Pesticide Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global Biological Pesticide Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Bayer

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Bayer Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Syngenta

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Syngenta Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 BASF

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 BASF Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Monsanto

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Monsanto Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 DOW

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 DOW Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 DuPont

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 DuPont Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 ADAMA

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 ADAMA Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 FMC

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 FMC Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Nufarm

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Nufarm Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Arysta

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Biological Pesticide Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Arysta Biological Pesticide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 UPL

9.12 Mitsui Chemicals

9.13 Cheminova

9.14 Cheminova

9.15 Sumitomo chemical

10 Biological Pesticide Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Biological Pesticide Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biological Pesticide

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biological Pesticide

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Biological Pesticide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Biological Pesticide Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Biological Pesticide Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global Biological Pesticide Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Biological Pesticide Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global Biological Pesticide Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Biological Pesticide Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

