A new comprehensive study based on automotive repair and maintenance services titled “Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has recently been added into the repository of market research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report provides key insight to the global automotive repair and maintenance services market, analyzing historical trends from 2012 to 2016 and forecasting future prospects from 2017 to 2027.

According to the report, a value of more than US$ 840.9 Bn is expected to be generated by global automotive repair and maintenance services market by the end of 2027. The informative study begins with executive summary that includes market overview, market analysis and key details related to market numbers such as CAGR and market share. The next section provides basic information related to global market of automotive repair and maintenance services such as market definition and market taxonomy to its readers. The key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats impacting the global automotive repair and maintenance services market are thoroughly discussed in the report. According to the report, factors such as poor quality of roads in developing countries and increase in vehicle parc are driving the growth of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market. On the other hand, the increasing service cost of repair and maintenance and careless attitude of vehicle owners towards structured services are the major factors restraining the growth of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market.

The informative report has divided the global market of automotive repair and maintenance services into various segments to provide 360 degree view of the entire market. These segments are services and parts, service providers, vehicle type and region. All the segments have further been divided into sub-segments for in-depth analysis. The services and parts segment has been bifurcated into engine oil, brake oil, tires, wear & tear parts, cabin filter, wiper blades, starters & alternators to mention a few. According to the report, the tires sub-segment is expected to lead the other segments by generating a value of US$ 360 Bn by the end of 2027 as annual mileage per vehicle increases.

The research methodology of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market report offers key insights based on global as well as regional trends that will shape the market during the assessment period.

