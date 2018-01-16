Latest industry research report on: Global Aluminium Alloy Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Aluminium Alloy market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aluminium Alloy in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aluminium Alloy market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

United Aluminum

AlcoTec Wire Corporation

Hydro

Aalco Metals Limited

ELVAL

RUSAL

Atlas Steels

Wilsons Ltd

Stena Aluminium

Comet Metals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series)

Non Heat-Treatable Alloys (3xxx Series, 4xxx Series, 5xxx Series)

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical Application

Food Packaging

Truck and Marine Frames

Aircraft Industry

Structural and Automotive Application

Architectural Application

Table of Contents

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Research Report 2017

1 Aluminium Alloy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminium Alloy

1.2 Aluminium Alloy Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series)

1.2.4 Non Heat-Treatable Alloys (3xxx Series, 4xxx Series, 5xxx Series)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aluminium Alloy Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Electrical Application

1.3.3 Food Packaging

1.3.4 Truck and Marine Frames

1.3.5 Aircraft Industry

1.3.6 Structural and Automotive Application

1.3.7 Architectural Application

1.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Aluminium Alloy (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Aluminium Alloy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium Alloy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aluminium Alloy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

