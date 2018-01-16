A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Airport Information System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024 “is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

The rising demand for automated and self-service processes and increasing IT spending on airports, so as to achieve higher operational efficiency and give passengers a digitally rich and enhanced travel experience, has led to an increased rise in the integration of information systems across domestic and international airports. The aviation industry is expected to further increase the demand for more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future years as passengers become more used to technological nuances and digital devices.

Latest Research predicts that the global airport information system market will expand at a favorable 7.2% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. As a result, the market will rise from a valuation of US$25,185.0 mn in 2015 to US$46,950.6 mn by 2024.

Baggage Processing Systems to Continue to Hold Dominant Chunk in Revenues

Based on types of solutions typically employed in airport information systems, the market can be segmented into flight information display systems (FIDS), resource management solutions, public address systems, baggage processing solutions, passenger processing solutions, airport operations, airport information systems, and airport operational database (AODB).

Of these, passenger processing solutions such as passenger kiosks, electronic gates, biometric passenger recognition devices, security scanning, and automated passport control systems are witnessing rapidly rising implementation. Subsequently, the segment is anticipated to expand with CAGR estimated to be close to 10% during the forecast period.

However, the segment of baggage processing solutions, which held the dominant share in the global airport information system market revenues in 2015, is anticipated to retain dominance throughout the forecast period in spite of comparatively slower growth. In order to curb baggage mishandling and to speed up baggage processing activities and enhance the efficacy at airports, baggage processing solutions are expected to continue to witness high growth in the overall airport information systems market.

Airport information systems find extensive usage in developed economies across regions such as North America and Europe. North America presently dominates the market with an estimated 30% of the overall market in 2016. The region is expected to expand at a healthy 7.6% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024 and remain the dominant contributor to the revenues of the global airport information systems market throughout the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for a nearly 28% of the market in 2016 and is expected to remain the second-leading contributor to the global market’s revenues by the end of the forecast period.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to outperform these two regions in terms of rate of growth over the period between 2016 and 2024. Owing to the rapidly rising number of air travelers and the vast rise in the adoption of smartphones and mobile applications, the Asia Pacific airport information systems market will exhibit a 7.7% CAGR over the said period. The growing penetration of smartphone-enabled solutions closely integrated with different activities/processes during air travel is providing a huge boost to the region’s air information systems market.

For instance, services/solutions such as e-check in and home printing of boarding passes are being provided to passengers, which helps them save valuable time and avoid long queues at airports. Moreover, smartphones usage has allowed the creation of new communication channels between the passengers and airlines, thereby providing additional revenues through cross-selling opportunities. The resultant rise in demand for advanced kiosks at airports is another lucrative growth opportunity for market players.

Highly Consolidated Market Sees Rise in Research and Development Activities

Globally, airport information system market is characterized by presence of both large and small players. Four large players, namely SITA, Amadeus IT Group SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics, however, currently dominate the market, collectively accounting for over 80% of the market in 2015. These leading players emphasize on research and development activities in order to gain competitive advantage. Other prominent players in the market INFORM GmbH, Intersystems Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, RESA, S.A.S., VELATIA, S.L., and Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

