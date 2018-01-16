According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “Air Purifier Market (By Product Type (Stand-alone Water Purifiers and In-duct Water Purifiers), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Ionizers & Ozone Generators)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global market for air purifiers is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% between the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Product and Market Insights

The infrastructural and economic development resulting in increased number of residential, industrial, and commercial spaces coupled with the rising incidences of air-borne diseases like asthma have triggered demand for air purifiers, especially HEPA technology-based air purifiers that are capable of removing up to 99.97% of particles that pass through. In addition, several initiatives taken by the governments’ across the globe to promote awareness regarding measures that need to be taken for preventing air-borne diseases is further supporting demand for air purifiers. Such initiatives have made consumers duly aware about the consequences of inhaling untreated air, thereby driving market forward. Thus consumers across both residential and non-residential segments are increasingly installing air purifiers for maintaining a clean, less polluted environment. On the other hand, the sales growth of air purifiers few years back remained sluggish due to high upfront cost, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered, and their positioning as luxury products. However, with manufacturers resurrecting their product positioning strategy and promoting air purifiers as a utility product, the adoption of water purifiers is expected to increase in the coming years, driving market forward.

Competitive Insights

The global air purifiers market is in the growing stage of development cycle and hence competitive. Some of the leading players identified in the global air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Camfil AB, Whirlpool Corporation, AllerAir Industries, Inc., Blueair AB, Panasonic Corporation, Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, EcoQuest International, IQAir, Rabbit Air, and WINIX Inc. among others. The manufacturers across the globe are focusing on strengthening their distribution, marketing, and sales channels to improve their product penetration in the market. In terms of sales channel, the direct retail channel covering sales of air purifiers through supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, etc. was the largest revenue contributor to the global air purifier market in the base year 2016. Although direct retail sales channel plays a vital role in the sale of air purifiers, it is presumed that the sale of air purifiers would most likely improve through online channel. The anticipated growth in sale of air purifiers through online channel will be driven by the proliferation of e-commerce.

