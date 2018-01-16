Market Scenario:

Acoustic insulation is used either for noise reduction or for noise absorption. The rising construction & infrastructural activities across the globe, is the major driving factor of the market. Stringent government regulations regarding noise pollution adds to the market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy consumption has a positive influence on the market. However, the lack of awareness of acoustic insulation material, is a restraint that may hamper the market growth.

The Global Acoustic Insulation Market is projected to reach USD 14.10 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global acoustic insulation market, followed by North America. Growing demand from construction and infrastructure sector driving the demand of the market in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Europe is another major market for acoustic insulation. Building safety codes in countries such as U.K., Germany, and France is driving the demand of the market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of Acoustic Insulation Market are – ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark), Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Paroc Group Oy (Finland), Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), Fletcher Insulation (Australia), and Armacell GmbH (Germany).

Intended Audience

• Manufacturing Industries

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Research Organizations

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Acoustic Insulation Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

