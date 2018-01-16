Market Scenario:

Yeast is live micro-organisms, which are added to feed to improve feed performance. Yeast is derived from different sources and added to feed at the time of feed manufacturing process or sometimes given directly to the livestock. Feed yeast stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. Feed yeast is commonly available in dried and liquid forms.

Feed yeast serves as a natural growth promoter due to its natural origin and is gaining popularity among the feed additives owing to their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed yeast is identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics used in the poultry production.

Growing health concerns among the increasing global population together with increasing awareness about the benefits of using yeast in livestock feed are expected to uplift the demand for feed yeast.

Increasing consumption of meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the global feed yeast market. Changing consumer’s preferences towards a healthy diet, natural products, and increasing meat consumption are driving the market growth by supporting the sale across the globe. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the feed yeast market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Feed Yeast Market: Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Angelyeast Co., Ltd. (China), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (Germany), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Lesaffre Yeast Corporation (U.S.), Diamond V Mills, Inc. (U.S.), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Key Findings:

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global feed yeast market

December 2017, PMI Nutritional Additives has launched Peloton yeast feed additive to help livestock producers maintain rumen health and digestive efficiency. Peloton yeast feed additive is a thermal stable blend of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae yeast and PMI’s Fulfill feed additive

June 2017, Ohly Gmbh, has launched a new natural yeast extract for powerful taste and aroma impressions. Ohly SAV-R-FULL is 100% soluble and clean in taste at usage levels typically 50% lower than conventional yeast extracts

Market Segments:

The global feed yeast market is segmented into type, livestock, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into live yeast, spent yeast, and others. Among all, the live yeast segment is dominating the market owing to improved gut performance towards livestock.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The dry segment is dominating the market. Higher stability, ease of handling, and storage are the key factors responsible for the uplifted demand for dry form.

On the basis of the livestock, the feed yeast market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market based on the increased consumption of meat products globally. However, the aquatic segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global feed yeast market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the increasing demand for feed supplement products among the developed countries of these regions. Germany, the U.K, the U.S., and China are the major importers of the feed yeast. Furthermore, increasing consumption of meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region are pushing the growth of the feed yeast market forward.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding livestock health together with the rising demand for meat products in countries like the U.K and Germany are projected to boost the feed yeast market over the review period.