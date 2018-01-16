The report on Farm Tire by Infinium Global Research analyses the Farm Tire Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Farm Tire Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Farm Tire Market.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global farm tire market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global farm tire market identified that North America and Europe together dominated the global farm tire market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the farm tire market worldwide.

The report segments the global farm tire market on the basis of Application, Construction, and End User.

Global Farm Tire Market by Application

Combine Harvester

Tractors

Loaders

Trailers

Sprayer

Global Farm Tire Market by Construction

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

Global Farm Tire Market by End User

Aftermarket Tires

Original Equipment Tires

Global Farm Tire Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Continental Group

Titan

Goodyear

Camso

Apollo Tires

Trelleborg Wheel Systems

Bkt Tires

Armour Tyres

Michelin

Firestone

