This article provides you with relevant information to compare EDM 930 and EDM 900 aircraft engine data monitoring systems manufactured by J.P. Instruments.
As you will see, while appearing to have similar specs, the EDM 930 is a far more advanced product over the EDM 900.
EDM 900
From $3,695.00 to $4,965.00)
Features:
Aircraft Engine Monitoring
Aircraft Manifold Pressure
Aircraft Engine Percent of Horse Power
Aircraft Engine Exhaust Gas Temp.
Aircraft Engine Cylinder Head Temp.
Aircraft Engine Oil Temperatures
Aircraft Engine Oil Pressure
Aircraft Engine Fuel Pressure
Aircraft Engine Outside Air Temp.
Aircraft Engine Voltage
Aircraft Engine Current amps/load
Aircraft Engine Gallons per Hour GPH
Aircraft Required to wp or destination
Aircraft Engine Fuel used
Aircraft Engine Endurance hours and minutes
Aircraft Engine Miles per Gal
Aircraft Engine Fuel quantity, level
Aircraft Engine Shock Cooling on all Cylinders
Aircraft Engine Gami spread high low fuel flow
Memory stick 2 GB
Aircraft Engine Scanning: every 6 sec.
Graphing software: free
Hardware Included
EDM-900 ALL IN ONE Bright VGA
Pre-Wired Harness for all functions
All EGT/CHT probes
Oil Pressure Transducer
Oil Temperature Sensor
Oat Sensor
RPM Sensor, One required
Manifold Pressure Transducer
100 amp Shunt (2) (for Amps)
Volts pick-up V-1 and V-2
2 GB memory Download/upload stick
FloScan Fuel Flow Transducer w/firesleeve
Demo DVD
3 year warranty
Options:
1. 900-4CP-0 (4 Cyl) for No tank Primary
2. 900-4CP-2 (4 Cyl) for 2 tanks Primary
3. 900-4CP-4 (4 Cyl) for 4 tanks Primary
4. 900-6CP-0 (6 Cyl) for No tank Primary
5. 900-6CP-2 (6 Cyl) for 2 tanks Primary
6. 900-6CP-4 (6 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary
7. 900-7CP-4 (7 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary
8. 900-8CP-4 (8 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary
9. 900-9CP-4 (9 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary
More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-900-2/
EDM 930
(From $6,280.00 to $10,082.00)
Features:
Aircraft Engine Hands-free, automatic scanning
All programming done from the Front Panel
Lean Find™ finds the first and last cylinder to peak with true
Peak detect eliminates false peaks
Displays both leaned temperature below peak and peak
Battery voltage with alarm
Aircraft Amperes (load or charge/discharge meter)
Aircraft Engine Programmable alarm limits
Normalize view
Exhaust Gas Temperatures (EGTs) to stable 1°F resolution
DIF low to high EGT Probe with alarm
EGTs to stable 1°F resolution
Shock cooling monitored on every cylinder
User selectable index rate
Aircraft Engine Fast response probes
Non-volatile long-term memory
Records and stores data up to 30 hours
Post-flight data retrieval
Download to Palm™ Computer
Data retrieval software
Aircraft Engine Oil pressure
Aircraft Engine Oil temperature
Outside air temperature
Aircraft Engine Fuel level
Aircraft Engine Fuel Flow
Solid-state rotor fuel flow transducer
Fuel quantity in gallons, kilograms, litters, or pounds
Low fuel quantity alarm
Low fuel time alarm
GPS interface
Instantaneous fuel flow rate
Aircraft Engine Total amount of fuel consumed
Aircraft Engine Total fuel remaining
Time to empty at the current fuel flow rate
Aircraft Engine RPM and manifold pressure
Automatically calculates percent horsepower
History of extreme values during previous flight
Hobbs® timer
Hardware Included
EDM 930 Unit
Optional Accessories:
1. JPI FUEL FLOW HARNESS
2. JPI EDM 4CYL HARNESS
3. JPI EDM 6CYL SINGLE ENGINE HARNESS
4. CO GUARDIAN AERO MODEL 454
Options:
1. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) No Tank System, Primary STC
2. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) 2 Tank System, Primary STC
3. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) 4 Tank System, Primary STC
4. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) No Tank System, Primary STC
5. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) 2 Tank System, Primary STC
6. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) 4 Tank System, Primary STC
7. JPI EDM-930 (7 Cyl) Primary STC
8. JPI EDM-930 (8 Cyl) Primary STC
9. JPI EDM-930 (9 Cyl) Primary STC
More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-930-primary/
