Future Market Insights has analysed various facets of the global market for electronic circuit board level underfill material in a new research publication titled “Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. The raw data obtained from secondary research has been filtered and arranged in a systematic format with the help of which key insights have been derived. The market is thoroughly analysed to gain intelligence on the various market trends changing the course of the market, the drivers that further the growth of the market, the opportunities that shape the future of the market and the restraints that hinder the growth process of the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market. These various facets have been analysed across key regions in the globe including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) to gauge the intensity and impact of these factors on the overall market growth. Based on historical data and the current scenario, future insights on the market based on value and volume projections for a period of 10 years have been included in this research report across each segment of the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market.

Global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Growth Influencing Aspects

Growing demand for smartphones over laptops, increasing mergers and acquisitions to enhance market position and improve production capacities, increasing demand for electronic circuit board level underfill material from various sectors, rising growth of the consumer electronics sector coupled with rising electronics industry and increasing investments in the electronic industry, rising focus on miniaturisation in electronics, shift of demand of consumers towards more compact devices and increasing collaboration of key players with research institutions and increased spending on research and development coupled with new material development are spurring the growth of the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market. However, the presence of void impacting the reliability of flip chip package, tight fiscal and monetary policies, and decrease in demand for CSP and BGA packaging are posing hindrances to the growth of the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market.

Global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global electronic circuit board level underfill material market is segmented by material, by product type, by board type and by region.

By board type , flip chips segment is the largest with a significant market share and high growth rate. This segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high valuation of more than US$ 200 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

By product type , the underfill segment is highly lucrative and is poised to register a high value CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast.

By material type , epoxy based segment is expected to outclass other segments with a stellar CAGR of 8.1% during the period of assessment, 2017-2027. Epoxy is a largely used electronic circuit board level underfill material and is estimated to generate a high revenue of about US$ 196 Mn by the end of the year of forecast (2027).

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) radiates high potential for growth of the global market. The electronic circuit board level underfill material market in APEJ is estimated to be valued at about US$ 107 Mn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Forecast Analysis

According to the analysis presented in the report, the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 445 Mn by 2027 end and is projected to grow at a robust value CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market: Insights on Competition

The comprehensive research report on the electronic circuit board level underfill material market covers analysis on competitors present in the global market such as Henkal AG & Co. KGaA, Namics Corporation, AI Technology, Inc., Protavic International, H.B. Fuller Company, ASE Group, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, Zymet, YINCAE Advanced Materials LLC, Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Epoxy Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Dymax Corporation, ELANTAS GmbH and LORD Corporation.