Tooth whitening is one of the most common cosmetic dental procedures practiced across the world. It involves the removal of discoloration and stains on teeth. Tooth whitening has been gaining popularity since the 1990s. Dental whitening can be done by using bleach or without bleach. Bleaching products used for teeth whitening contain a peroxide agent– usually, carbamide peroxide. This bleaching product is available in peroxide concentrations of 10%, 16%, and 22%. Peroxide present in the bleaching product helps in removal of surface stains and underlying stains and thus, whitens the teeth. Bleaching can be done at home or a dental clinic. Dental whitening agents that do not contain peroxide use chemicals or abrasive agents for removing surface stains on teeth. Dental whitening agents have been getting popular in the last few years, as everyone wishes to have a bright and pleasing smile.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-whitening-agents-market.html

Several factors such as chewing tobacco, smoking, aging, consuming dark-colored liquids (such as red wine, tea, coffee, and cola), irregular brushing of teeth, and exposure to excess fluoride during childhood are common reasons for discoloration of teeth. Discoloration of teeth is often associated with bad breath and hence, is a major issue that needs to be addressed. The global dental whitening agents market has been experiencing steady growth over the last few years, due to rise in awareness about the stigma associated with discoloration of teeth or yellowing of teeth.

The global dental whitening agents market was valued at US$ 467.4 Mn in 2011 and is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Awareness and knowledge about various teeth-whitening products and procedures available in the market is a key driver for the global dental whitening agents market. Moreover, in order to increase the use of dental whitening products among consumers, several manufacturers are partnering with different dental associations and promoting benefits of using teeth-whitening products. Approval from dental associations and recommendations from dentists encourage consumers to purchase teeth-whitening products for enhancing their appearance. These factors result in the increase in demand for teeth-whitening products. The use of teeth-whitening agents is limited in rural areas of developing countries, due to lack of awareness and high prices of these agents. However, increase in the education level of the rural people is likely to raise the use of teeth-whitening agents in rural areas of developing countries in the near future. The global dental whitening agents market is expanding at a steady pace, as teeth-whitening products are becoming increasingly popular and are easily available in most parts of the world.

Download Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32291

The global dental whitening agents market can be segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be segmented into whitening toothpastes, trays, rinses, strips, OTC (over-the-counter) gels, and others. Recently, laser light is also being used by dentists for the purpose of teeth whitening. Based on end-user, the global dental whitening agents market can be divided into pharmacies, retailers & online shops, and dental clinics & cosmetic centers. In terms of geography, the global dental whitening agents market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the maximum share of the global market, owing to large population of the region.

Key vendors operating in the global dental whitening agents market are GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Ultradent Products Inc., BRODIE & STONE, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Pre Book Dental Whitening Agents Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32291<ype=S

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/