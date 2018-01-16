This report analyzes and forecasts the market for consumer NAS at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global consumer NAS Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for consumer NAS during the forecast period. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global consumer NAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

NAS is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients. NAS is specialized for serving files either by its hardware, software, or configuration. It is often manufactured as a computer appliance – a purpose-built specialized computer.NAS systems are networked appliances which contain one or more storage drives, often arranged into logical, redundant storage containers or RAID. NAS removes the responsibility of file serving from other servers on the network.

The report on global consumer NAS market covers segments such as end-user, and design.

Global Consumer NAS Market by End-User

Home

Business

Global Consumer NAS Market by Design

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6 Bays

Global Commercial UAV Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Covered

Thecus Technology Corporation

ASUSTOR Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Synology Inc

ZyXEL Communications Inc.

Buffalo America Inc

Netgear Inc

iomega

QNAP Systems, Inc

Apple

