Carrageenan is obtained by alcohol precipitation and semi-refining methods. Carrageenan has anionic and hydrophilic properties. Carrageenan has medicinal properties and it is useful for the treatment of bronchitis, cough, intestinal ailments, tuberculosis and some others. Carrageenan finds application as a binder, emulsifier, and thickening agent in some food manufacturing processes and it is useful for stabilizing foods and tooth paste. Carrageenan has non-food applications in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Carrageenan is useful in baked foods, batters, confections, preserved meat, products, processed cheeses, dairy and non-dairy products and as an alternative to gelatin.

“Global Carrageenan Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Between 5% and 6.5% Over the Period of 2017 – 2023”

“Global Carrageenan Market is Segmented by Application, Source, Type and Food Grade.”

