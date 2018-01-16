Bitmora is a US-based cryptocurrency exchange platform set to revolutionize the way the digital currency exchange world operates. The founders, Colton Brister, Elias Mansour, and Joseph Dagostino have come together with the intention of creating an exchange that is not only built for the people, but by the people. Their service will provide a platform that allows users to globally exchange cryptocurrency in a professional manner and help set the standard for all professional cryptocurrency trading.

Their website is a trading platform designed for people on the go. It gives the full information about the real time alerts, in order to never miss a price. You can read there about the company and about all the news in this field. There is also the member portal which you use in case you benefit from their services. If you want to stay updated with the news about the company or about the cryptocurrency exchange you can introduce in the right icon on the bottom of the page your email address, in order to be immediately informed.

Bitmora is the company that will revolutionize the way the world looks at the cryptocurrency investing. They want to help the world understand Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. By putting the future of cryptocurrency in their users’ hands and pairing with global crypto tech leaders they are giving to the world an opportunity to not only witness, but play a part in the establishment of the currencies of the future. As the demand for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins is very high, the majority of exchanges have made little to no improvements. Forced to trade on platforms with poor security and slow customer support systems, the users of these exchanges have come to recognize a need for improvement. Bitmora is the company that provided the needed solution.

About Bitmora:

Bitmora is an innovative company in cryptocurrency exchange. Working just since May 2017, it already has a great demand among the users of altcoins. Its high standards and transparency makes them the best in this business. Compliance under US law is vital to them to staying an existing company that’s why you have to be 100% sure that with Bitmora your money will be safe and your transactions are legal and secure.

Contact:

Company Name: Bitmora Inc.

E-mail: inquiries@bitmora.com

Contact Person: Colton Brister

Full Address: 4858 Mercury Street, San Diego CA, 92111

Phone #: 619-530-0580

Website: https://bitmora.com/