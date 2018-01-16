It is impossible to imagine a life devoid of gadgets. They play a significant role in our day-to-day lives. While they definitely make our lives easier, it is important to understand which ones make the best companions while you are on a business trip. Sure, you have done your research and found out the best hotel to stay through a reputed B2B Hotel Booking Website like Roomsxpert, but what follows next during the trip is also important. Here are the best travelling gadgets you should keep with you:

Tile Slim Location Tracker

This is an extremely slim location tracker by the company Tile. You may paste this tracker to the inside of your wallet. Download the Tile app on your phone and sync the device with the app. Once done, you are all set to locate your wallet (or any other item to stick the tracker on) without having to panic.

Power Bank or ResQ Battery

So, you have booked your flight through a trusted Corporate Travel Portal and due to some unforeseen circumstances, you are stranded at the airport. What’s worse is that your battery is low and all the charging points are occupied. Sounds like a nightmare, doesn’t it? This is where a trusty power bank or ResQ Battery will come handy. ResQ is mainly for one-time use but can power up even your laptop. With these devices, you can now charge your electronics on the go even mid-flight!

HP Sprocket

Don’t go by the size and be fooled, the HP Sprocket is a pocket-size printer that can meet all your printing needs. While it is largely used for printing photos, here is an alternative that you can use it for: printing business cards or flash cards essential to your presentation. It comes as a handy back up device if you are stuck in a situation where you have forgotten your visiting card.

Bluetooth headset

Somehow, a wireless device like a Bluetooth headset has always had a very corporate appeal. Something about it just screams ‘important’ or ‘official’ when you lay your eyes on it. Apart from just the looks, it is also very handy and useful. You can use it for a hands-free operation of your mobile phone and attend all your important calls without having to deal with the messy wires of a regular headset or giving yourself a neck pain while holding the phone against your head and shoulders.

Thus, here are the important gadgets that will add value to your business trip while you are on the move. Apart from that, it is always a smart choice to be prepared well in advance so to avoid any mishaps during your business trip.

