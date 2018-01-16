The report on global baby food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to the report the global baby food market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 6.8 % to 7.9 % from 2017 to 2023. The global baby food market was worth USD 53.31 billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global baby food market is driven by factors such as rising population of working women, manufacturing of baby food under strict healthy and safety regulation that results into greater awareness about packaged baby food, perception of baby food as status quotient in high income group. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include regulation pertaining to food safety, falling birth rate in developed markets and government initiatives promoting breast feeding and feeding at home likely to restrain market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/275

High potential coupled with untapped markets and rising working women population worldwide will provide growth opportunities for leading player. The major challenge for baby food industry is to comply with highly strict and healthy regulations pertaining to baby food nutrientional standards.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global baby food market by type, by products, by end-use, by distribution channel and region. The segmentation based on type includes conventional baby food and organic baby food. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as cereals, bottled food, food snacks, food soup, frozen food, dried baby food and others. On the basis of end use application market is segmented into infants, toddlers and others. By distribution channel market is segmented into hyper markets/super markets, convenience stores, dollar stores, online retailers and others.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/275

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia Pacific is the key consumer for baby food products in the global market, and accounted for highest global market shares in 2015. Rapid urbanization and changing life style drives the APAC baby food market. Europe is another promising market with over XX% global market share followed by North America at XX%. Growth in this region is highly attributed to increasing working women population and drastically changes in life style. Furthermore, APAC region expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to emerging markets such as India, China and Indonesia.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Danone, Hero Group, J. Heinz, Nestle SA, Abott Nutrition, Numico, Wyeth, East Asiatic co Ltd, Ella’s Kitchen, Mead Johnson, Perrigo Company.