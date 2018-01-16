An intrinsic component of the internal combustion engine (ICE) in an automobile, the crank case is a metal frame which forms the housing for automotive parts, specifically the crankshaft. Its primary function is to shield the crankshaft and its connecting rods from any debris. The engine’s crankshaft is mounted upon the grooves of the crankcase. In the simple two strokes engine, crank case performs several roles and is also used as the pressurization chamber for fuel mixture. The crank case is sealed off from this mixture by pistons, in complex four stroke designs and functions primarily to circulate the oil and store it. In this type of complex engine the crank case sits below the cylinder black and in both types of engine it forms the largest cavity of the motor. The crank case performs other function, depending on the engine type other than protecting the crankshaft and its connecting rods from any foreign object. Some of these functions are inclusive of keeping the motor oil contained, providing rigid structure to join the engine to the transmission, and in a few cases, constituting a part of the vehicle frame.

Automotive crank case mainly comprises two parts: upper crank case and lower crank case. Upper crank case is the upper part of the crank case which carries the valve mechanism and the crankshaft. The lower crank case is one of the main components of the engine. This part of the crank case is connected directly to the engine block with the help of bolts. It carries the crankshaft of the engine that is mounted upon the crank case and the crank case is poured with oil to lubricate and cool the shaft. Crank case also has a valve which is situated at the bottom part and is used to change the oil.

The global automotive crank case market is driven primarily by the organic growth of automobile production at a global level, the reason for which can be attributed to growing disposable income, a rising middle-class and rapid urbanization in the developing countries. The automotive crank case market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The global market can be further classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected witness the highest growth rate from 2017 – 2025 and emerge as the most lucrative regional market for automotive crank case during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major emerging markets for automotive such as China, South Korea, India and Japan. The rapidly booming vehicle production in this region coupled with the upward growth progression of the overall automotive industry in the aforementioned countries, due to the steady support from the government is anticipated to strongly bolster the growth of the automotive crank case market in Asia Pacific during the period of forecast from 2017-2025.

The global automotive crank case market report provides the market share analysis of the key industry participants operating in the industry. The global market comprises a considerable number of manufacturers. These players have been exhaustively profiled and their business overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered under the purview of the report. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive crank case market include the Ford Motor Company (USA), Hyundai Motor America (USA), Ltd. (Japan), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Company (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), Nissan Motor Co., Bosch Automotive Technology (Germany) Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Altek Corporation (Taiwan), Meritor WABCO (USA) and Fiat SpA (Italy) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.