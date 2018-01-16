Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the coding and hereditary material of all organisms. A DNA sequence can be used for various applications such as finding evolution history, understanding different mechanisms in a living cell or body, and finding the mode of action of different infectious viruses. Before the introduction of automated DNA sequencers, DNA sequencing was a time-consuming and tedious process that involved high cost and skilled labor. Automated sequencers perform all steps from sample preparation, sample and reagent loading, and signal detection to finishing with the required DNA sequence. After the introduction of the first automated sequencer in 1987, there have been enormous developments in automated sequencer systems. The Human Genome Project fueled technological advancements in these systems, as they offered rapid and more accurate sequencing of a human genome in a shorter period of time.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-dna-sequencers-market.html

There has been a change in dynamics of emergence and epidemiology of various diseases. Evolving pathogens are posing difficulties for detection and management of different diseases. Similarly, demand for development of biological and personalized therapies has been increasing. These factors fuel the demand for DNA sequencing, which is likely to drive the DNA sequencers market from 2017 to 2025. Public and private companies across industries such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology, agriculture, and food & beverages have increased investments in research and development activities. This is projected to drive the automated DNA sequencers market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is witnessing a great shift, wherein laboratory technologies are being introduced into clinics and hospitals. Illumina, a key market player has launched a mobile application for accessing its DNA sequencing services. Increasing awareness about and usage of DNA sequencing technologies is likely to fuel the market for automated DNA sequencers during the forecast period. However, high cost of automated DNA sequencer, lack of awareness about DNA sequencing technologies, and lack of infrastructure required for using these technologies are anticipated to restrain the market between 2017 and 2025.

Download Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32117

The global automated DNA sequencers market can be segmented based on sequencing method, end-user, and region. In terms of sequencing method, the market can be divided into Sanger sequencing method, next-generation sequencing method, and others. The others segment includes upcoming sequencing methods such as nano-pore sequencing and single-molecule real-time sequencing. Next-generation sequencers can analyze large fragments of DNA with high throughput and efficiency. This is estimated to drive the next-generation sequencing method segment from 2017 to 2025. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic research institutes, and others. The others segment comprises hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, government agencies, and environment industries. High investments in R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry to develop novel therapies for treating different chronic and infectious diseases are projected to drive the automated DNA sequencers market in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment.

Geographically, the global automated DNA sequencers market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. North America holds a major share of the global market, owing to high adoption of technology and high expenditure on R&D by public and private companies in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry in the region. Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing organizations are expanding their base to emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Moreover, local governing bodies are investing in the development of academic research institutes. These factors are projected to propel the automated DNA sequencers market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Pre Book Automated DNA Sequencers Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32117<ype=S

Major players operating in the global automated DNA sequencers market are Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Agilent Technologies, Life Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com