Asia Pacific Southern Blotting Market size was around USD XX billion in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX billion by 2022. A blotting technique in molecular biology is defined as transfer of electrophoresed samples of DNA, RNA and proteins onto a suitable carrier such as nylon or nitrocellulose membrane and poly vinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membrane and subsequent fragment detection by probe hybridization. Southern blotting is a molecular biology technique used to detect specific DNA sequence in DNA samples.

Factors contributing to the growth of global southern blotting market includes, increasing usage of southern blotting technique in the field of genetics, and growing demand for advancements and innovation in drug discovery and development. Other factors contributing towards the growth of global southern blotting market is rising incidence of various diseases such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia and HIV-1 and demand for faster diagnosis. In addition, increasing use southern blotting procedures in medical diagnostics, application in forensic science, are the key factors responsible for driving global southern blotting market.

However, factors such as, non-availability of device in developing countries along with emergence of alternative technologies, inadequate funding in developing countries, high pricing of products are expected to hamper overall market growth for global southern blotting market.

Asia Pacific Southern Blotting Market segmentation by product, by end user and by application. By Product the market is categorized into Instruments and Consumables. Instruments are further sub-segmented into Manual, Automated, and Semi-automated. Instruments are anticipated to be the attractive category driving huge revenue for market players. Consumables are further sub-segmented into Kits and Reagents. By End User the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Academic Research Institute, Contract Research Organizations, Forensic labs. By Application the market is segmented into Agricultural Applications, Scientific Research, Medical Diagnosis, and Genetic fingerprinting and sex determination. Scientific research commands major market share of the industry. But still, it is likely to lose considerable market to medical diagnosis category.

Asia Pacific Southern Blotting Market geographical segmentation by India, China, Korea, Japan and others. Asia is anticipated to experience high growth rates for southern blotting market in the aforementioned forecast period due to growing incidences of HIV infections, increasing biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries in this region, huge pool of aging population with different disease indications and increasing expenditure by several government on healthcare. The significant development of the emerging economies of India and China will also lead to growth of this region.

The major Asia Pacific Southern Blotting Market leaders are Agilent Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, Applied Bio systems, Aplegan, BioRad Laboratories, Perkin Elmer Inc., Cleaver Scinetific Ltd, and Pall Life Science Laboratories.

